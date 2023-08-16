Walz announces new round of tax rebates for Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says one-time tax rebate payments of up to $1,300 per family will soon be issued.
Legislation signed Walz in May provides payments to eligible Minnesotans of:
- $520 for married couples filing a joint 2021 income or property tax return with adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less.
- $260 for all other individuals with 2021 adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less.
- Another $260 for each dependent, up to three dependents.
“As Minnesotans plan for back-to-school, we know that the excitement families are feeling is mixed with the stress that comes with buying books, backpacks, and clothes,” says Governor Walz. “We’re going to help with that – both with payments of up to $1,300 per family and universal free breakfast and lunch. I am grateful for the Department of Revenue’s work to deliver these payments to Minnesotans as soon as possible.”
House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) issued the following statement in response to Walz’ announcement:
“People dislike politicians because they think they will say anything to get elected—and that’s exactly what Governor Walz did with returning the surplus. During the election, Governor Walz repeatedly promised Minnesotans $2,000 rebate checks. Then Democrats took full control and decided they’d rather spend the record $17.5 billion surplus themselves than return it back to Minnesotans. Now, only a select few Minnesotans will be getting a paltry $260—hardly what they were promised by the Governor.”
“Worse yet is the attempt to pass off this session as net-positive for Minnesotans’ budgets when, in fact, Democrats raised taxes by $10 billion and squandered the surplus. A couple hundred dollar rebate check doesn’t make up for the massive tax hikes Minnesotans will be dealing with thanks to Democrats and their self-described insatiable appetite for raising taxes. Families aren’t getting relief—they’re getting even higher taxes.”
Direct deposit payments will go out first, followed by paper checks in the mail. The State of Minnesota expects the nearly 2.1 million rebate payments to be initiated by the end of September.
“This tax rebate was proposed and passed to help ease the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation,” says Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart. “Governor Walz and Revenue staff prioritized the implementation of this rebate program this summer knowing how important the payments are to Minnesotans to help pay for everyday expenses.”