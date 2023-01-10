WalletHub ranks Minnesota #2 in America for raising a family

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota has been judged the second best U.S. state to raise a family and Governor Tim Walz wants to make sure everyone knows it.
Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Tuesday that the website WalletHub had ranked Minnesota #2 in America based on 51 key indicators of family-friendliness including quality of health, safety, education, affordability, and the economy.
“Making Minnesota the best state in the country to raise a family has been my mission since I first took office four years ago. In my inaugural address last week, I reiterated that goal,” says Governor Walz. “I am proud of this recognition, but we know that there is more work to be done to help children and families across the state thrive. From lowering costs for working families, investing in a world-class education for our students, and expanding economic opportunity for all Minnesotans, we know how to make Minnesota the best state in the country for children and families.”
The top-ranked state for raising a family is Massachusetts. Iowa is ranked #9.