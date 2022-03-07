 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wall Street slide continues as oil surges to nearly $120 a barrel

  • 0
Wall Street March 7 2022

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Aman Patel works on the floor, Monday, March 7, 2022. Stocks are tumbling on Wall Street Monday as another big leap for oil prices threatens to squeeze inflation's grip on the global economy. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Monday after another big leap for oil prices threatened to squeeze inflation’s grip on the global economy.

The S&P 500 fell 3%, its biggest drop in 16 months, after a barrel of U.S. crude surged to nearly $120 on the possibility that Washington could bar imports from Russia. Overseas markets also fell, taking their cue from oil’s movements. Oil prices had gone as high as $130 a barrel.

Gold and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street also rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 3.6%.