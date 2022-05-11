A severe thunderstorms moving through southern Minnesota produced a wall cloud to the northwest of Albert Lea Wednesday evening. We captured this developing wall cloud on our Albert Lea Live Eye around 9:40 PM. Thankfully there were no reported tornadoes, but a funnel cloud was reported 5 miles west of Alden, MN prior to this wall cloud.
Wall Cloud spotted Wednesday evening from our Albert Lea Live Eye
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
