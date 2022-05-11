 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wall Cloud spotted Wednesday evening from our Albert Lea Live Eye

  • 0
Albert Lea Wall Cloud

A severe thunderstorms moving through southern Minnesota produced a wall cloud to the northwest of Albert Lea Wednesday evening. We captured this developing wall cloud on our Albert Lea Live Eye around 9:40 PM. Thankfully there were no reported tornadoes, but a funnel cloud was reported 5 miles west of Alden, MN prior to this wall cloud.

Recommended for you