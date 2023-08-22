 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 100 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT
Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'Walk to End Alzheimer's' in Rochester happening next month

  • 0

It will be held on Saturday, September 9th at 10 AM at Cascade Meadows in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Walk to End Alzheimer's in Rochester is set for Saturday, September 9th at Cascade Meadows located at 2900 19th Street NW. 

This walk is one of more than 600 happening throughout the country to help the Alzheimer's Association fund its local no-cost support groups, educational programs, and research efforts around the world. 

This year's honorary family member for Rochester's walk is Susan Routh from Waseca. Her husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease about five ears ago and says as his caregiver, she's always keeping track of him. He's 86 and according to Routh, he's otherwise healthy and likes to be on the move. You'll see them both at the walk in a little over two weeks. 

"This will be my third year," Routh said. "The first year, I raised $3,000. I was actually the highest fundraiser in Rochester that year. It's just so dear to my heart. To want to find something so that not so many families have to go through it. I bring my husband along and he likes to walk. So we walk together."

Along with her husband, Routh also saw her father go through the journey of having Alzheimer's. 

If you'd like to register for the walk or make a donation, click here

