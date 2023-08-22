'Walk to End Alzheimer's' in Rochester happening next month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Walk to End Alzheimer's in Rochester is set for Saturday, September 9th at Cascade Meadows located at 2900 19th Street NW.
This walk is one of more than 600 happening throughout the country to help the Alzheimer's Association fund its local no-cost support groups, educational programs, and research efforts around the world.
This year's honorary family member for Rochester's walk is Susan Routh from Waseca. Her husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease about five ears ago and says as his caregiver, she's always keeping track of him. He's 86 and according to Routh, he's otherwise healthy and likes to be on the move. You'll see them both at the walk in a little over two weeks.
"This will be my third year," Routh said. "The first year, I raised $3,000. I was actually the highest fundraiser in Rochester that year. It's just so dear to my heart. To want to find something so that not so many families have to go through it. I bring my husband along and he likes to walk. So we walk together."
Along with her husband, Routh also saw her father go through the journey of having Alzheimer's.
If you'd like to register for the walk or make a donation, click here.