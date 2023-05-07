"Walk MS" holds an event in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Walk MS held an event at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. The purpose of the walk was to increase awareness of MS and raise funds for finding a cure for the disease. Around 200 people signed up for this walk. A number of both national and local organizations were also there to show their support. Anna Gustafson, a specialist for Walk MS, said she's thrilled to be a part of this event.
“I enjoy being down here to get to know the community. Everyone is out here to support this cause, and everyone’s here with their teams. They’re here with their family, friends, and coworkers, and I just love seeing everyone rally together to support the ones they love that are living with MS," Gustafson said.
The event this year raised over $30,000. Walk MS will hold another event in May of next year at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial.