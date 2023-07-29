Waldorf University to begin teaching in-person classes in Alaska

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University says it’s gotten the go ahead to teach in-person classes in Alaska.
The state’s Commission on Postsecondary Education has granted Waldorf “Institutional Authorization,” allowing the school to teach students in a classroom on Eielson Air Force Base, in addition to Waldorf University’s over 120 fully online Certificate, Associate, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degree programs.
Waldorf says this authorizations is a testament to its “University's dedication to meeting rigorous academic standards, fostering student success, and maintaining a supportive learning environment while showing students from Eielson Air Force Base and the surrounding community our commitment to providing them with the same high-quality education and personalized support Waldorf is renowned for.”