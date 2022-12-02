Waldorf University has new but familiar ownership

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University is now under new, but very familiar, ownership.
The Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation has completed the purchase of the school from Columbia Southern Education Group. The change in ownership was announced in June and was finalized Friday.
“We are very excited about the finalization of ownership by the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation as well as the approval to maintain our accreditation with the HLC,” says Waldorf University President Bob Alsop. “The upcoming changes will allow our institution to return to the roots by which we were established as we continue to focus on providing the highest level of education possible to our students.”
The school says this change will allow for greater financial stability and further grant opportunities while continuing to ensure Waldorf’s long-term presence in Forest City, while allowing Waldorf to partner more closely with alumni, friends and parents who, once again, can direct their passion for Waldorf to further the mission of the University.
“This truly is an historic day,” says Ray Beebe, Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation's Board Chairman. “We hope our legacy will be that we brought Waldorf back to local control, that the long and storied history of Waldorf from 1903 forward will continue on for generations to come, and people will notice very little change in the day-to-day operations of the university.”
The university will host a community celebration on December 15 from 5-6:30 pm in the Salveson Ballroom located at 106 S Sixth St., Forest City.