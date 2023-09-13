Waldorf University announces new NIL partnership for student-athletes

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University says it has struck a deal to provide NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) opportunities to its student-athletes.
The school says it is announcing a “groundbreaking partnership” with Opendorse, an athlete endorsement company that boasts a user base of over 100,000 athletes, is supported by numerous colleges, brands, fans, donors, and partners, and including prestigious organizations like Team USA, LEARFIELD, U.S. Bank, and Keller Williams.
"In the modern age of college athletics and recruiting, Name-Image-Likeness has become an essential piece of the collegiate landscape at all levels," says Head Women's Basketball Coach Shawn Chaffin. "This partnership with Opendorse will allow our student-athletes to earn income from their name, image and likeness, as well as teaching them important life skills like negotiation, personal finance and brand creation."
Waldorf says key highlights of the partnership are:
- Each Waldorf athlete will gain access to a personalized Opendorse profile, allowing them to showcase their unique identity and engage with fans on their personal social media platforms.
- Athletes will have the ability to review and accept endorsement opportunities, manage compensation, and seamlessly report NIL activities to the university, all through the user-friendly Opendorse app.
- To bolster athlete education, Opendorse will provide on-demand virtual sessions featuring insights from industry leaders, including Meta, Overtime, Players' Tribune, and more.
- Waldorf University will benefit from a branded marketplace on the Opendorse platform specifically tailored to the needs of Warriors' fans, brands, sponsors, and donors.
- This marketplace will facilitate the effortless discovery, booking, pitching, and payment of Waldorf student-athletes for NIL engagements, streamlining the entire process in one compliant platform.
- The platform's robust reporting features will equip university administrators with the tools needed to gauge the impact of NIL initiatives effectively.
"This will also help Waldorf University athletics provide a recruiting advantage by creating a track record of our student-athletes succeeding not only in the classroom and on the court/field/ice,” says Chaffin, “but in the business community in a way that has the potential for a lasting impact in the lives of our student-athletes."