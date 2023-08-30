 Skip to main content
Waldorf assistant professor to hold poetry reading

Korey Hurni

Korey Hurni.  Photo courtesy of Waldorf University.

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A new arrival at Waldorf University is hoping for a poetic introduction to the community.

Assistant Professor of English and Creative Writing Korey Hurni will be featured at Poetry Live, a free event for the public on September 6 at the Luise V. Hanson Library Lounge.

Waldorf University says Hurni was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan, and earned his Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and his M.F.A. from Western Michigan University.  He previously served as a poetry editor for Cream City Review and Third Coast and his work has appeared, or is forthcoming, in West Branch, RHINO, Quarterly West, and elsewhere.

Poetry Live on September 6 will run from 5:30 to 6:30 pm.

