Wabasha flooding hurts local businesses

WABASHA, Minn. - With major floods continuing to hammer cities down the Mississippi, businesses on the river have taken their fair share of damage.
Slippery's Bar and Grill, the iconic tavern featured in the "Grumpy Old Men" films, found its lower levels knee-deep in water yesterday.
The eatery had been planning on reopening for the season. Unsurprisingly, those plans have been delayed.
Paul Mathias, a friend of the restaurant's owner as well as the owner of The Olde Triangle Pub, understands better than anyone how devastating the flooding will be to the business.
"Once the water finally recedes, it'll take him several days to get cleaned up, get inspected, and get open," he said. "It's a detriment to a seasonal place like that."
Though Slippery's might have gotten the worst of it, that doesn't mean other businesses are safe. Other homes and businesses in the floodplain have been pumping water out of their basements for the better part of a week.
Jan Kasper, the founder and owner of What's Brewing Quilt Shop, says it's the first time in a while she's seen flooding this severe.
"I've been here for 25 years and this is only the second time I've ever had any kind of water seepage in my basement," she said.
That first time was in 2001, the last time Wabasha has seen flooding cresting above 17 feet. If current projections are correct, the river will reach 17.2 feet tomorrow afternoon. It would be the fourth highest crest on record.
Other businesses on Main Street have been able to avoid any water damages from the historic flooding as of now, but even they have felt the impact of the flooding.
Road closures due to rising water levels have cut Main Street off from major highways that normally bring travelers to the district. Local owners have definitely felt their absence.
"It's spotty," said Mathias. "Local people are always good to us and they find their way downtown but the tourists and the people traveling, they're having a little difficulty following detours."
"I'm on a peninsula," Kasper said. "I have water surrounding me, basically. [We get] traffic, a lot of sightseers, but business is way down. I'd say 50% down."
The Wabasha area will continue to be under major flooding until this weekend. While business owner are optimistic they can endure the flood until then, they know all too well that they are at the mercy of the river.
"So far, so good, but that can change," said Kasper. "Mother Nature's in control."