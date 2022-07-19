Wabasha County man sentenced for murder of his father

WABASHA, Minn. – Murdering his father is sending a southeastern Minnesota man to prison for decades.
James Edward Riley, 46 of Wabasha, was sentenced Tuesday to 36 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder in the death of Edward Riley, 73.
Investigators say James Riley killed his father on March 4, 2021, hitting him in the head a couple of times with a hammer and stabbing him. Edward Riley’s body was found by his wife in the trunk of his vehicle at a rural Zumbro Falls farm.
A mental examination was conducted on Riley and in June 2021 he was found competent to stand trial. He pleaded guilty before any trial date could be set.