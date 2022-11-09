Voters approve Austin Public Schools referendum

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin Public Schools tax levy operations referendum passed Tuesday night during the election.
This new tax levy has been long disputed and it failed to pass twice until voters approved it on the night of the general election.
An increase of funds from the levy will go toward school operating costs, which are essentially all the costs that make a district stable, whether keeping the lights on in classrooms, maintaining technology in district buildings, or keeping buses filled up with fuel to transport students each day.
"This one was successful last night by a strong margin," said Dr. Joey Page, superintendent at Austin Public Schools.
A rise in student population and concerns about infrastructure were two factors that helped in guiding this decision, according to the district.
"We're very thankful for the people that helped provide information to the public, and people that were able to participate in voting," Page said.
