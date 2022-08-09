Voter turnout busy at Sunset Terrace Elementary School

ROCHESTER, Minn- Tuesday is primary day in Minnesota along with a special election for the First Congressional District to fill the seat of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn.
Voters headed out to the polls to cast their ballot. According to head election judge Mark Iverson, turnout was brisk at Sunset Elementary School in the morning.
Voters in Rochester will decide on city council candidates, school board members, and the top two mayoral candidates for The Med City. Iverson said he saw the most voters between ten and eleven this morning. KIMT News 3 spoke to some voters on what they think of election turnout.
"I think turnout for primaries is always lower than it probably should be. I think everyone should vote in every election. It's very important to show up and make your voice count," says Michelle Chavallier.
First time voters including Hayden Reckward also thought the turnout was nice.
"It's pretty good turnout from what I've seen there. People are in there voting making a part in the community," says Reckward.
KIMT News 3 reached out to Olmsted County Elections to find out what the amount of people voting at each voting station. They did not return any phone calls.