Voter hit by car on the way to the polls in Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – A voter was hit by a car Tuesday on their way to their polling place.
The Pine Island Fire Department says the pedestrian was crossing Main Street around 5:20 pm on her way to vote at the fire station. The pedestrian was apparently crossing in a dimly lit area and was not in a marked crosswalk. It was raining at the time of the collision.
Firefighters were called to the scene and say they arrived to find bystanders helping the pedestrian, who was conscious but unable to respond. The pedestrian was taken to the fire station and monitored until Zumbrota Area Ambulance arrived.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The Fire Department says the driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. The Fire Department says alcohol was not a factor in the accident and the driver was apparently not distracted.