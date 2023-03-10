 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Voter access and campaign finance reform bill working its way through the Minnesota legislature

  • 0

The bill includes things like automatic voter registration and campaign finance reform.

MINNESOTA-A bill known as Senate File Three in the Minnesota State Senate is working its way through committees.

State Sen. Liz Boldon said the bill would expand voter access, establish new protections for election poll workers and crack down on campaign donations by foreign entities or people.

The third item, Boldon said, would restrict businesses that have foreign shareholders from donating money to candidates or campaigns.

Boldon said the minimum threshold is 1% for one stakeholder. 

The potential law would mean American business with foreign stakeholders, as well as foreign corporations, would be banned from donating money.

"There is data and evidence and research to show that at that 1% level. That if someone has a 1% share in a company, in a corporation, they can get the CEO on the phone in 24 hours they have influence in that corporation. So, that is why we are at those levels because we do not want foreign influence in our elections," Boldon said.

You can read the full bill here

Recommended for you