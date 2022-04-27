Vote now to get RCTC a $25,000 grant!

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) is in the running for a $25,000 grant.
RCTC has been selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist Top 200 Finalist and voting will run until 11:59 pm on May 6. Any U.S. resident can vote up to 10 times a day and the top 100 vote-receiving causes will get $25,000.
“We are grateful to State Farm for the opportunity to participate in this community-based initiative. We are hopeful that our students, alumni, faculty, staff, and community partners will rally to support the Hive Supply by voting,” says RCTC Vice President of Student Affairs, Teresa Brown, Ph.D. “These funds would go a long way in meeting the needs of our students."
RCTC says it will use the $25,000 in grant funds to support the on-campus food pantry, the Hive Supply. Currently enrolled RCTC students have access to the Hive Supply which is stocked with non-perishable food items, personal hygiene products, and other items such as toilet paper, laundry soap, pans, and utensils.
