Volunteers still needed for RAGBRAI

MASON CITY, Iowa - We're a little less than three weeks away from cyclists rolling into North Iowa for RAGBRAI, and there's still a need for volunteers to make everything run smoothly.
Come July 27, riders will be entering Mason City near Newman Catholic High School, then turning onto Pierce Avenue and then 1st Street Northwest en route to Downtown. Volunteers will be needed to man four information centers at Newman, East Park, the North Iowa Events Center and Downtown, as well as overnight stay hosts.
Lindsey James with Visit Mason City says the big challenge is finding those volunteers that can help out over the two days riders will be in the River City.
"We do have some major employers in the area who are offering the opportunity to their employees to be out that day, at least for a period of time that they can donate their time to volunteering."
Despite the challenge, it's still exciting to plan for the return of one of Iowa's biggest events.
"We are in great shape. I am proud of our committee and the folks who have come together to put this all together. The end is in sight, and I'm looking forward to a wonderful day on July 27."
If you're interested in volunteering, contact Visit Mason City at 641-422-1663, or click here.
In Klemme, organizers will be holding a planning meeting to discuss volunteer opportunities and logistics when riders come through the Hancock County town on July 27. That meeting will be held this coming Tuesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Klemme City Hall.