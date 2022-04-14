Volunteers still needed for RAGBRAI

MASON CITY, Iowa - Come July 27, East Park will be filled with cyclists getting some much needed rest as they make their way East to the Mississippi River as part of this year's RAGBRAI.
Cyclists will be biking a little over 100 miles from Emmetsburg to Mason City on the 27th, the first time a 'Century Day' will be featured on the ride since 1984. That leg of the ride, and the entertainment and events that will follow, are themed 'The Ride of the Century.'
Mason City continues to plan for the big day, and Visit Mason City executive director Lindsey James says volunteers will be able to assist in ensuring the day goes smoothly.
"Right now we estimate we're going to need 500-750 volunteers. There's opportunities to get involved with the pre-event planning and preparations, and we're going to need a lot of volunteers the day of."
In addition to camping being set up at East Park, the downtown area will be utilized for entertainment.
Vendor applications are available by April 20, and housing requests will begin being accepted on May 1. If you would like to volunteer, call 641-422-1663.