Volunteers still needed for RAGBRAI

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds and lowering humidity values will produce very high to extreme fire danger by this afternoon. Please refrain from burning today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&