Volunteers needed for volunteer snow shoveling program

MASON CITY, Iowa – Are you cool enough to join the “Shovel Squad?”
That’s a new program from North Iowa Mutual Aid that matches residents with volunteer who will help with snow removal.
The nonprofit North Iowa Mutual Aid says the program is meant to benefit residents who are not physically able to remove snow and do not have other resources to remove snow, such as neighbors, friends or family, or a hired service.
Community members can sign up to volunteer or request assistance with snow removal on North Iowa Mutual Aid’s website: https://linktr.ee/northiowamutualaid.