Volunteers needed for food drive to help Rochester Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A food collection event called "Feed the Need 3" is happening this Saturday at Evangel United Methodist Church. It's looking for volunteers to help set up the event, collect the food, and bring the donations downtown. Setting up the event will include setting up 200 feet of scaffolding to hold the food donations, putting out cones to manage traffic flow, and assembling the stage for the band. The collectors will take the food out of people's trunks and put it on the food wall. The volunteers who bring the food downtown will be taking it to The Salvation Army Social Services Center later that day. Jim Klepper, the Christian education and worship director for the church, said all the hard work is worth it.
“It’s labor-intensive, yes. It takes a lot of effort by a lot of people, yes, but the food wall also is a representation of hope. It’s a beacon of light in our community: what Rochester can do when we come together for a common purpose to feed hungry in our community," Klepper said.
Donors can bring money and nonperishable food items to the event. The event will go from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. If you're interested in volunteering, go here.