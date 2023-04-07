Volunteer search to continue Saturday for missing Winona woman

WINONA, Minn. – Nearly 2,000 people helped search for a missing southeast Minnesota woman Friday and efforts to find her will continue Saturday.
The Winona County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Friday afternoon to the searchers:
“First and foremost---Thank you to all the volunteers, fire departments and first responders who aided in the search today. There was a large amount of area searched and we had over 1,860 volunteers in the two search areas.”
Now the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Police Department and Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office will conduct another mass search for Madeline Kingsbury on Saturday. Volunteers are asked to register between 9 and 11 at either Winona County -Goodview Fire Department, 4135 5th St, Winona, or Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School, 1000 Pine Meadows Lane, Rushford. Volunteers will be assigned and bussed to the search areas.
Volunteers are asked to bring their driver’s license or another form of ID so they can beck checked in and out for security and accountability. Sign up can be made at this link.
Madeline Kingsbury disappeared on March 31. A $50,000 reward has been offered for information on her whereabouts.