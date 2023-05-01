 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Near-Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon
and Early Evening for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast
Iowa, and in Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin...

.Afternoon humidities are expected fall into the lower and mid-20s
across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, and in
Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin. In addition, there will
be sustained northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with winds gusts of
25 to 35 mph. While fuels are starting to green-up, there is still
plenty of dead grasses around from last year's growing season to
support fires which could potentially spread quickly if ignited.

Due to these near-critical fire weather conditions, burning is
not advised today. In addition, be careful of driving off-road
vehicles in grassy areas and do not dispose of cigarettes out of
vehicle windows.

Volunteer landscapers plant trees at law enforcement memorial

  • Updated
  • 0
Law Enforcement Memorial Landscaping

Some of the trees planted at the law enforcement memorial on Saturday.

There is still a lot of work that needs to be done including etching in the name of fallen officers.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The planned law enforcement memorial at Soldiers Field received a boost on Saturday.

Over 50 volunteers with several landscaping companies helped plant new greenery at the memorial Saturday morning.

The volunteers began working at 7 in the morning. They were supposed to work until noon, but worked hard enough to finish by 10.

21 guardian trees were planted on the memorial's western slope, though more will need to be planted later.

Extra trees aren't the only thing the memorial is currently missing. Most of the grounds are still without grass, and the names of the fallen officers being honored have yet to be etched into the stone.

These setbacks aren't without reason. Construction, which was supposed to be completed in 2021, was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The price hikes in building materials caused by the pandemic have contributed to the project falling short of funding.

"We still need a little bit more than $100,000 to finish everything," said Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. "We've gotten a lot of wonderful and kind donations and support through labor and other things to get us to this point, and there's more to be expected, but there are certain things we have to pay for."

The project may still be incomplete, with aspects like a sidewalk through the memorial for pedestrians still being worked on. However, Sheriff Torgerson is sure that the support of the public will help it pull through.

"The support that's been given clearly shows that the community has been backing our law enforcement people, whether it's in corrections, detention, deputies, officers on the street, and troopers doing their daily job. Just a tremendous amount of support."

Donations to the project can be made here. You can also find them on Facebook.

