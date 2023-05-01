Volunteer landscapers plant trees at law enforcement memorial

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The planned law enforcement memorial at Soldiers Field received a boost on Saturday.
Over 50 volunteers with several landscaping companies helped plant new greenery at the memorial Saturday morning.
The volunteers began working at 7 in the morning. They were supposed to work until noon, but worked hard enough to finish by 10.
21 guardian trees were planted on the memorial's western slope, though more will need to be planted later.
Extra trees aren't the only thing the memorial is currently missing. Most of the grounds are still without grass, and the names of the fallen officers being honored have yet to be etched into the stone.
These setbacks aren't without reason. Construction, which was supposed to be completed in 2021, was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The price hikes in building materials caused by the pandemic have contributed to the project falling short of funding.
"We still need a little bit more than $100,000 to finish everything," said Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. "We've gotten a lot of wonderful and kind donations and support through labor and other things to get us to this point, and there's more to be expected, but there are certain things we have to pay for."
The project may still be incomplete, with aspects like a sidewalk through the memorial for pedestrians still being worked on. However, Sheriff Torgerson is sure that the support of the public will help it pull through.
"The support that's been given clearly shows that the community has been backing our law enforcement people, whether it's in corrections, detention, deputies, officers on the street, and troopers doing their daily job. Just a tremendous amount of support."
Donations to the project can be made here. You can also find them on Facebook.