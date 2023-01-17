 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where
that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that
could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in
southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there
could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota,
and southwest and central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm.

&&

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance to offer tax return aid in Olmsted County

  • 0

Olmsted County is offering services to ease the strain of filing.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is once again offering tax return assistance to qualifying residents of Olmsted County.

VITA is a cost-free and volunteer-led program that helps qualifying candidates file taxes each year, and it is once again starting to offer its services at the beginning of February.

The program provides aid by helping taxpayers prepare returns and obtain refunds and credits that are owed.

In order to qualify, those filing make less than $75,000.

"So if somebody has a business with employees or they have a business with inventory, we're not going to be able to help them," said David Oeth, Rochester VITA coordinator. "But we can help wage earners, we can help our retired people who are getting a pension in social security."

Appointments are now available to be scheduled, so if this service may benefit you, you can simply dial 211 to be connected with someone who will help you make an appointment, or click here to learn more.

Recommended for you