Volunteer Income Tax Assistance to offer tax return aid in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is once again offering tax return assistance to qualifying residents of Olmsted County.
VITA is a cost-free and volunteer-led program that helps qualifying candidates file taxes each year, and it is once again starting to offer its services at the beginning of February.
The program provides aid by helping taxpayers prepare returns and obtain refunds and credits that are owed.
In order to qualify, those filing make less than $75,000.
"So if somebody has a business with employees or they have a business with inventory, we're not going to be able to help them," said David Oeth, Rochester VITA coordinator. "But we can help wage earners, we can help our retired people who are getting a pension in social security."
Appointments are now available to be scheduled, so if this service may benefit you, you can simply dial 211 to be connected with someone who will help you make an appointment, or click here to learn more.