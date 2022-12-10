Volunteer food donation program at Luther College hits big milestone

DECORAH, Iowa – The Cafeteria to Community program at Luther College has hit a major milestone.
The program sees students and volunteers at Luther Dining Services work together twice a week to package and label food that is provided to four Northeast Iowa facilities: Open Hands Food Pantry, Northeast Iowa Community Action, Decorah Food Pantry and Midwest Mission Bible Training Center.
Organizers say more than 80,000 pounds of food has now been donated since Cafeteria to Community began in 2014.
"The Caf to Community program is a great opportunity to simultaneously reduce Luther's food waste and help feed our community," says Meg Sessions '23, student program coordinator. "The meals we send are recently-prepared, healthy and balanced, which recipients of the food appreciate. Volunteering with Caf to Community is an easy way to make an impact in our community while encouraging sustainability on campus."
The participating recipients guarantee that individuals and families receive the nutritious meals at little to no cost.
"We are so grateful to Luther College for this food and the organization and thought behind it," says John Talley, a director at Midwest Mission Bible Training Center in Cresco. "Not a day goes by that Luther's food is not utilized. The donations are integral in ensuring our residents are fed healthy and delicious meals."
Luther College says the Cafeteria to Community program also keeps food waste out of the landfill. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published a report in 2021 that indicates food waste is the single most common material landfilled and incinerated in the country. The EPA estimates that food loss and waste leads to 170 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent GHG emissions—equal to the annual CO2 emissions of 42 coal-fired power plants.
The Cafeteria to Community Program is always looking for more volunteers. Those interested can sign up online at signup.com/go/ipLHVOQ for a one-hour slot on Wednesdays and Sundays from 6-7 p.m. Contact Sessions with any questions at sessma02@luther.edu.