Vivek Ramaswamy stops in Clear Lake on campaign trail

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made a campaign stop at Clear Lake's VFW Thursday morning.
Ramaswamy spoke with voters today about his plans to support Iowa farmers and agriculture.
He hopes to do this by ending overreach by bureaucracy, which he calls the unofficial fourth branch of government.
Ramaswamy announced he would cut over half of all federal agencies if he was elected through mass layoffs of government workers.
He's even prepared for the ensuing legal battle.
"So now what happens? We take that to the Supreme Court," he said. "Yeah, it's gonna be unpleasant for me to spend time in litigation as a U.S. president, but hey, that's my job. I'm signing up for it. As I said, I don't relish it. But we're going to do it. Then, the next guy that comes along after me doesn't have his hands tied in the same way."
For the voters I spoke with after the event, the message definitely resonated.
"His youthfulness definitely helps me connect to him on a personal level, said Michael Holland, who will be voting in his first presidential election next fall.
"I thought it was very inspirational, very straightforward, and very productive," said Joe Cloutier.
"He's my top one so far," said Mark Tlusty. "I might listen to a few more, but so far, I like his vision."
There are plenty of other strong candidates fighting for the Republican ticket right now. However, most voters here think Ramaswamy has a good chance to make it out on top.
Ramaswamy also had stops in Marshalltown, Nevada, and Boone planned for the day.
The Republican Iowa Caucus will be held on January 15th.