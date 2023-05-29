Visitors make their return to Rochester beaches

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's been a great day to get outside and visit one of the city's recently-opened beaches. At the beach at Cascade Lake Park, there was a boy enjoying a picnic, a mom and her kid canoeing on the lake, a couple of brothers competing to see who could hold their breath underwater longer, and a dad trying to catch some fish. Cassie Caron, one of the parents who was there earlier today, said it's important for kids to get outside.
“I know with my kids they appreciate me playing with them a lot more than, like, if we’re inside watching TV or something like that, like playing baseball, going to the beach, building sandcastles. They have a lot more fun doing that stuff,” Caron said.
If you want to explore another beach in Rochester, you can check out the one at Foster Arend Park.