Visit Mason City introduces new online Culture Pass for visitors and locals

MASON CITY, Iowa – There’s a new tool aiming to revolutionize the way visitors and locals engage with Mason City’s arts scene.
It’s called the Mason City Culture Pass.
"The Culture Pass is set to redefine the way people interact with our city's treasures, opening up new avenues of discovery,” says Visit Mason City Brand Accelerator and Engagement Specialist Brett Bachtle.
The free program is available to all, includes over 20 locations, and is meant to showcase the best of Mason City’s architecture, sculptures, and murals.
Using technology from the travel company Bandwango, people can users of the Mason City Culture Pass can visit a dedicated mobile passport landing page where they can sign-up for their Culture Pass by providing their name, e-mail address and phone number. A link is then sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen, where they can access it any time.
"We are excited to see how this program enhances engagement and interaction within our community,” says Bachtle.
Users of Mason City Culture Pass never have to download anything. When the pass holder visits an included point of interest, they simply check in by allowing GPS to validate their current location. The Culture Pass also offers a chance to earn exclusive prizes, adding an extra layer of excitement and reward to every exploration.
"We wanted to make the Culture Pass not just a guide, but an adventure filled with rewards," says Bachtle.
Visit Mason City says the Culture Pass joins its portfolio of experience passports that include the Mason City Discovery Pass and North Iowa Brew Pass.