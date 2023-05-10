Virtual meeting to be held on new dog park in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A meeting is coming up about building a 5,000 to 8,000 square foot dog park in Rochester.
The City’s Parks and Recreation Department says it could be in Cook Park or Kutzky Park and would likely be created by the end of 2023. Community members are invited and encouraged to learn about the project and share feedback at a Virtual Informational Meeting on May 31 at either Noon or 6:00 pm via Microsoft Teams.
A meeting link to attend the Noon meeting is available here. A meeting link to attend the 6:00 p.m. meeting is available here.
“We have heard from the community the desire to have a smaller scale dog park closer to the downtown core” says Paul Widman, Director of Parks & Recreation. “Both Cook Park and Kutzky Park are wonderful locations to consider for this amenity. The conversations had about Cook Park offered great insight to the team and we look forward to hearing from community members about Kutzky Park.”
If an interested individual is unable to attend, Jeff Feece, Park Planner, can be reached at jfeece@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2540.
Funds for the playground and accessibility improvements are provided through the 2020 Parks Referendum passed by voters in the City of Rochester.