Violent fugitive sentenced in North Iowa and SE Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A man arrested in North Iowa after a violent conflict with sheriff’s deputies in Minnesota has now been sentenced in both states.
Jesse James Johnson, 39 of Eyota, was wanted for an incident in Olmsted County, MN, on December 14, 2022. Court documents state deputies tried to arrest Johnson in the Planet Fitness parking lot in Rochester on outstanding warrants but Johnson escaped. Deputies say Johnson rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles and a deputy fired a shot at Johnson’s vehicle before he got away.
Johnson was then captured in Worth County, IA, on February 10, 2023. Investigators say Johnson was driving a vehicle stolen out of Kasson and led law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 101 miles per hour. Court documents state when Johnson drove into Manly, a law enforcement vehicle deliberately crashed into him to stop the pursuit.
Johnson has now pleaded guilty to one count of eluding in Worth County District Court. He’s been sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for time served.
Johnson has also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Olmsted County. Charges of first-degree damage to property and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle were dismissed. Johnson has been sentenced to one year and six months in prison, with credit for 181 days already served. He’s also been ordered to pay $47,045.33 in restitution.
No charges were filed against the Olmsted County deputy who shot at Johnson’s fleeing vehicle.