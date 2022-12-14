Violent fugitive escapes arrest in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A violent fugitive escaped from law enforcement at a Rochester exercise gym Wednesday afternoon.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to arrest someone with a violent warrant after tracking him to Planet Fitness at 4:50 pm. The Sheriff’s Office says “deadly force” was used to try and stop the fugitive but he managed to get to his vehicle and drive away, ramming two different law enforcement vehicle as he did so.
The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is currently at large and it is unknown if he is injured. No deputies were hurt in the incident.
Previous story below
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County Deputies were involved in an incident of "deadly force" at Planet Fitness near 15th Ave SE in Rochester.
No one was hurt in the incident, which happened around 4:50 pm Wednesday. The suspect ran from the scene and remains on the run.
Law enforcement secured the scene, and the incident is under investigation. The sheriff's office says no more information is known at this time.
Stay with KIMT News 3 on air and online for any updates.