Violence means another prison sentence for Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man already in prison is sentenced for a violent incident in 2018.
Tyrone Padgett, 38, has been given two years and nine months behind bars for pleading guilty to domestic assault-two prior convictions within 10 years. Padgett will get credit for 648 days already served.
Rochester police say Padgett assaulted two people on January 30, 2018, and stole the phone of one of them. He is already serving a five-year prison sentence for two counts of ineligible person in possession of a firearm and fifth-degree drug possession.
Rochester police say when investigating the January 2018 incident, they searched Padgett’s apartment in July 2018 and found 2.4 grams of meth, a stolen .38 caliber handgun, two live .38 caliber rounds, a small bag of marijuana, and a digital scale.