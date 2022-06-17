 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vince McMahon to step down as WWE chairman during misconduct investigation

  • 0
Vince McMahon

FILE - Vince McMahon stands at Republican state convention in Hartford, Conn., Friday, May 18, 2012. McMahon is voluntarily stepping back from his roles as CEO and chairman at WWE, Friday, June 17, 2022, as the sports entertainment company performs an investigation into alleged misconduct related to a relationship with a former employee. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - Vince McMahon is stepping down as CEO and chairman of WWE during an an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the longtime leader and public face of the organization.

McMahon will continue to oversee WWE’s creative content during the investigation, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. said Friday. McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, will serve as interim CEO and chairwoman.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the board was investigating a $3 million settlement that McMahon paid to a departing female employee with whom he allegedly had a consensual affair.

Tags

Recommended for you