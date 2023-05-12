Vikings ship Za'Darius Smith to Cleveland for draft picks in salary cap move

FILE - Washington Commanders offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas (78) attempts to hold off Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Landover, Md. The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith in a trade from the Minnesota Vikings, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Friday night, May 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)