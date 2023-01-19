Vikings sack defensive coordinator Donatell after disappointing season

Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE DUE TO SOME LIGHT FREEZING MIST MIXED WITH SNOW...AND RE-FREEZE OF MELTED SNOW... Light freezing drizzle and snow could cause slippery travel this evening. In addition, air temperatures near freezing will continue to cool into the 20s with any melted snow re-freezing. Untreated roadways and elevated surfaces could become icy and slippery. Remember to slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. Slippery spots will be possible for the morning commute as well with lows in the teens to lower 20s.