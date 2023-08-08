Vikings rookie Jordan Addison is turning heads in training camp after rocky off-the-field start

FILE - Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) takes part in drills during NFL football practice in Eagan, Minn., Friday, May 12, 2023. Addison has expressed regret and responsibility for the citation he received for driving 140 mph last week. Now the first-round draft pick has even more to prove that he can be a reliable and productive pass-catcher in his first year in the NFL. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)