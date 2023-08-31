Vikings, Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson agree contract extension

FILE - Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, front right, catches a 15-yard touchdown pass over New York Giants safety Julian Love (20) and cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. Hockenson had a slow start to his career after being drafted in the first round by Detroit in 2019 but really broke out last season following a mid-season trade. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)