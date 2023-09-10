Vikings open vs. Bucs with Kirk Cousins once again playing for a job beyond this season

FILE -Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins thorws during the first half of an NFL wild card football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Kirk Cousins begins his sixth season with the Vikings, his future beyond this year unclear with an expiring contract. He’ll move into third place on the team’s all-time list for games started by a quarterback in the season opener. The Vikings play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)