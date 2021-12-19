You are the owner of this article.
Victims of double-fatal crash in Winneshiek County are identified

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – The State Patrol has identified the victims of a fatal SUV crash in northeast Iowa.

It happened around 10:13 pm Friday on West County Road.  The State Patrol says Dalton Hemesath, 18 of Ridgeway, was driving north when the SUV went out of control north of Pole Line Road, slid sideways into the west ditch, and rolled three times.

Hemesath and a passenger, Karter Einck, 18 of Decorah, were killed in the crash.  Three other passengers were injured:

-          Emmitt Stemper, 17 of Decorah, was taken to Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin

-          Brendan Hunter, 17 of Decorah, was taken to the hospital in Cresco

-          David Kreitzer, 18 of Decorah, was taken to the hospital in Cresco

The State Patrol says none of the five people in the SUV were wearing their seat belt.

