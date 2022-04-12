 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Victims identified in Rochester collision that killed 1, injured 2

  • 0
Rochester fatal crash

One person was killed Monday during a crash in northeast Rochester. KIMT photo. 

 Patterson, Jared

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are releasing more details on a deadly auto accident Monday afternoon.

It happened around 1:23 pm on East Circle Drive.  The Rochester Police Department says Deng Kwel, 20 of Rochester, was driving south when he went through a ditch and drove into northbound traffic.  Police say Kwel crashed into the vehicle driven by Cynthia Gomez, 22 of Rochester.

Police say Gomez was killed by the collision.  A passenger in her vehicle, Billy Staff, 46 of Rochester, and Kwel suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.  The roadway was closed for around 5 hours following the crash.

Police say this incident is still under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you