Victims identified in Rochester collision that killed 1, injured 2

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are releasing more details on a deadly auto accident Monday afternoon.
It happened around 1:23 pm on East Circle Drive. The Rochester Police Department says Deng Kwel, 20 of Rochester, was driving south when he went through a ditch and drove into northbound traffic. Police say Kwel crashed into the vehicle driven by Cynthia Gomez, 22 of Rochester.
Police say Gomez was killed by the collision. A passenger in her vehicle, Billy Staff, 46 of Rochester, and Kwel suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. The roadway was closed for around 5 hours following the crash.
Police say this incident is still under investigation.