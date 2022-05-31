Victim Services of Dodge, Freeborn, and Olmsted Counties seeking Crisis Line volunteers

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Victim Services of Dodge, Fillmore, and Olmsted Counties is putting out the call for volunteers for their 24/7 Crisis Line. The volunteers work to help victims and survivors of sexual assault.
The has been able to have between 40 and 50 active volunteers in the past. Since the pandemic, that number has dropped to 20.
Volunteers will be trained to understand the dynamics of sexual violence and victimization, and to be able to respond in high stress situations.
Violence Prevention Specialist and Volunteer Coordinator, Samaneh Khoshini, says a lot of volunteers find the work to be fulfilling.
“You know these are compassionate individuals that want to give back in a very impactful way, and in a way that aligns with their priorities,” she says.
The county funded program and crisis line has been in existence since 1976.
“Sexual violence is taken seriously, to the extent that our county has an office full of social workers - and its just amazing, kind of cherry on top that we have the community support through this volunteer program,” adds Khoshini.
Victim Services is now recruiting volunteers for their upcoming summer volunteer training.
They ask that you are 18, able to pass a background check, and that you live within 30-minutes of Mayo Clinic Saint Mary’s Campus in Rochester.
Upcoming training session
- June 7 – July 7, 2022 (10 sessions)
- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Sessions are in-person at the Olmsted County Government Center located at 151 4th St. SE, Rochester, MN
Residents interested in becoming crisis line volunteers can apply online.