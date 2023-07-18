Victim identified in fatal accident at Winnebago Grand National Rally

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The State Patrol is releasing more information about the fatal accident Sunday at the Winnebago Grand National Rally.
According to the crash report, John Connolly, 65 of Glennwood, Maryland, was driving a pickup truck and pulling a two-axle trailer around 6:51 pm at the Winnebago Rally Grounds. The trailer became unhooked and went backward, snapping the safety chain.
The State Patrol says Joyce Engstrom, 76 of Minnesota, was inside the trailer and tried to jump off. She was dragged under the trailer. Engstrom was flown by Mercy Airmed to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City for treatment but died.
The Winnebago and Hancock County sheriff’s offices and Forest City police, fire, and EMS assisted with this accident.