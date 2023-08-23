Vice President and CFO is leaving St. Mary's University

MINNEAPOLIS/WINONA, Minn. – St. Mary’s University is looking for a new executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Benjamin Murray says he will be stepping down in October to take over as CFO for Minneapolis Institute for Art (Mia). St. Mary’s says that during his 12-year tenure, Murray co-led strategic plan development and implementation with internal and external stakeholders, co-led COVID operations and planning, as well as BRAVE initiatives to strengthen financial sustainability, and also provided interim leadership through various transitions in enrollment management, advancement, and communications areas.
Very Rev. James P. Burns, IVD, Ph.D., Saint Mary’s president, released a statement on Murray’s departure:
“We are very happy for Ben as he begins this exciting next chapter in his vocational journey. At the same time, we will greatly miss the personal integrity, honesty, and loyalty he brought to his work, along with his sincerity in his relationships. He has been a thoughtful leader, a superb planner, and an excellent communicator. His financial acumen and unwavering commitment to our mission and vision will also be sorely missed. It goes without saying that during perhaps the most challenging time in higher education, his steady and principled leadership was an integral part of Saint Mary’s ability to generate growth and financial sustainability through strategic plan alignment.”
“I am personally grateful to Ben for serving as a trusted advisor and consistent voice of reason, as someone truly knowledgeable about so much of our operations and who consistently executed and delivered high-quality performance on the goals we set. He will remain a beacon of all Saint Mary’s strives to affirm as he works for the common good, deeply rooted in his good character and ethical leadership skills.”
“As a proud alumnus, it has been an honor to serve Saint Mary’s University and to advance its Lasallian Catholic mission in Minnesota and beyond,” says Murray. “I would like to thank Father Burns, the Board of Trustees, and my colleagues across the university for their hard work and dedication as they have inspired and strengthened me through both times of challenge and celebration.”