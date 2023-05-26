VFW members and high school students pass out "Buddy" Poppies

ROCHESTER, Minn.-VFW members and high school students are passing out "Buddy" Poppies this Memorial Day weekend at several Hy-Vee locations. The "Buddy" Poppy is a symbol of those who have died during wars. You can find the members and high school students at the entry locations of the stores. They're looking to hand out over 6,000 "Buddy" Poppies. You don't have to pay anything to get the "Buddy" Poppies, but you're more than welcome to donate money to help VFW Post 1215 support local veterans in need of stuff like housing, food, and transportation. Zachary Gore, a VFW past commander, told us why he wants to help the nonprofit.
“We were going through some hard times financially. I was in between jobs and I had a baby on the way, and the VFW helped to cover rent for a month, which was very great. They-I know they’ve helped other people as well in similar situations, and because of that I felt obliged to give back and either try to recoup the-the money that they were so gracious to-to give to me and my family and also to continue that mission of helping out other veterans in need," Gore said.
They'll stop handing out "Buddy" Poppies around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. You can also pick up some "Buddy" Poppies this weekend at VFW Post 1215.