Veterans honored, Former State Sen. Dave Senjem speaks during Rochester event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Veterans were honored in the Med-City during an ceremony at the International Event Center on Friday.
The program began with the Posting of Colors along with the national anthem sung by an Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputy.
Musician Brad Boice also played during the ceremony and a POW/MIA ceremony was included as well.
Former State Senator Dave Senjem, who is also charter member of the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial, was the main speaker.
When he took the stage he shared memories of past veteran events highlighting Olmsted County's long-standing commitment to honoring vets.
Senjem said, "Remember the sacrifices, remember why we have freedom, remember why we have peace. That's what we need to do and we can only suggest that's happened because of the veterans that have served us so remarkably well throughout the years."
He says for those of us who haven't served all we can do is say, thank you.
Thank you for the sacrifices made by all veterans and their families and the price they've paid for our freedom.
He said, "It is very, very humbling to stand up there and talk to a room full of heroes. Knowing that every one of them has emotions in them today that reflect back on their service. Knowing that some of those emotions are not so pleasant. So, as I stand up here talking to them today what do I say? And, in the end you can only say thank you."
It's a sentiment echoed by Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.
Torgerson said, "We thank the veterans and military families every day but it's really nice to have one specific day to put them on stage, so to speak."
A free breakfast was also served ahead of the program courtesy of Power Ventures.
Chad Stowers, a retired army veteran, was the emcee of the event.