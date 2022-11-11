Veterans appreciation event held at Meadow Lakes Senior Living

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Meadow Lakes Senior Living showed their appreciation to veterans this afternoon. In honor of the twelve veterans who live there, a chaplain from Seasons Hospice gave a heartfelt thank-you. The veterans in the ceremony then received personalized gift baskets. Community Director Donna Grover said today's tribute was touching.
“I have gotten to know each of our veteran-veterans who were honored today personally, have heard their stories about their service, seen the pride they have for defending our country, and on a personal basis also, with family members who are also veterans, it’s just a very touching day to me," Grover said.
For the veterans who were unable to attend the ceremony, they were honored privately in their own rooms.