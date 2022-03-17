Vesterheim museum announces a major new project

DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa museum will soon start construction on a new building it says will “offer an inspiring community gathering space, a beautifully integrated museum campus on the city block, and a connection to folk-art traditions.”
Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School, says work on its Vesterheim Commons will begin in April and continue through early 2023. It is the next phase in a long-range planning process and follows the museum’s Heritage Park renovation.
“These plans continue to implement requests we have heard from visitors and community members and help us further invest in downtown Decorah,” says Vesterheim President/CEO Chris Johnson. “We are pleased with the outcome of our most recent Heritage Park project and are excited about this next phase and the benefits it brings to the community, both locally and globally.”
Aspects of Vesterheim Commons will include:
• An entrance space for visitors to plan their Vesterheim experience or meet after a tour or class.
• A multi-use space on the ground floor that seats 100 people for lectures, meetings, concerts, receptions, and classes and can be set up for luncheons and other meal service.
• A full-service commercial kitchen.
• An intimate gallery space for special exhibits on the second floor.
• An indoor / outdoor experience on the second floor with a terrace flowing to a north patio that connects to Heritage Park.
• An artifact collection study room that allows focus and study of Vesterheim’s astounding collection by individuals and special group tours.
• A direct indoor connection to the Westby-Torgerson Education Center and Vesterheim’s Folk Art School and Museum Store.
• A digital production studio that expands Vesterheim’s connection to its global community.
• A north patio with outdoor event reception/seating options surrounded by a landscaped area to connect to Vesterheim’s other buildings and outdoor spaces.
Among the special features of the new building are:
• A sustainable building using mass timber frame construction.
• Exterior walls made of regionally sourced brick from Adel, Iowa, with color and shading variation.
• An interior limestone and brick wall from the original east wall of the previous Cary building to maintain some of that character and history.
• A stunning view between the ground floor and second floor through an oval oculus opening.
• A view north to the beautiful Heritage Park and beyond, including the limestone bluffs that ascend from the Upper Iowa River, showcasing the astounding Driftless Region.