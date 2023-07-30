Vendors reflect on their experience at the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Olmsted County Fair was a positive experience for multiple food vendors, like Jersey Jo's, this year. Jessica Phillips, one of the owners of Jersey Jo's, said that the high temps, though, reduced the number of people that decided to go up to their trailer and purchase their hot food. Business picked up, though, later in the day when things got cooler. Their cheesesteaks were one of their most sought-after food items at this year's fair. She said she likes it when things get hectic.
“As a food business, you want it to be busy because that’s how you make your money, and this year we did breakfast, so we were here from six to nine every morning, so you add in six to nine and then going straight in to lunch until midnight every night, it’s busy, but we make it happen. We’re used to the busyness," Phillips said.
Jersey Jo's will also be at this year's Steele County Free Fair.