Vendors at Thursdays Downtown want to meet you

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Vendors at Thursdays Downtown are looking forward to what this year will bring.
Justine Vogt, Four Daughters Vineyard and Winery, says, “We’re gonna have a great summer down here so come visit us.”
Vogt came to Thursdays Downtown with her family to sell local wine and drinks at the event. With all that’s going on at Thursdays Downtown, it’s important to remember that not all the vendors are selling food, some are selling wares like bracelets or toys.
Dewayne King is at Thursdays Downtown selling handcrafted toys. King says, "It's a great show, meet a lot of new people, and it's just full down here right now all day long. You get some good bands down here, some good music, so everybody should come down here and have a good time."
If you’re looking for something to do on a Thursday, the event will take place every Thursday this summer except for June 22nd.