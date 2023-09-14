Vehicle crashes into utility pole near Meservey

MESERVEY, Iowa – A vehicle crashed into a utility pole overnight in rural Cerro Gordo County.
The Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 1 am Thursday when Jordan Ronald Currier, 29 of Meservey, was driving west in the 1000 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
Deputies say Currier lost control of his vehicle, went into the north ditch, and hit a utility pole hard enough to deploy his vehicle’s air bags.
Currier was tended to by Mason City Fire Department EMS for minor injuries at the scene and released. He was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
The Meservey Fire Department, Bonnstetter Towing, and Alliant Energy assisted with this accident.